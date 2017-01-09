Odisha: Dream Big, Begin from Small says Nobel Laureate Prof Yunus

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: To get success students should think big but start from small work said, Prof Muhhamad Yunus, Nobel Laureate and Chairman Grameen Bank and Yunus Centre, Bangladesh. Noble Peace Prize winner Prof. Yunus visited KISS & KIIT on Monday.





On this occasion addressing 25 000 tribal students of KISS, he said, Make up your mind, think big and begin work from small. Problems are always in life. Don’t be bothered and try to solve these problems. You can change; you are the pilot of change. We can create the world that we want. If you want your world, you can create. Whole world is full of your age. So, dream big thinks and begin from small to achieve your dream. KISS is a wonder. It is rare in the world. Impossible task has done by Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the Founder. He has done something which changes the person, the society, the community and the nation.





Dr. Samanta has done it in a skillfull and thoughtfull way. Speaking on the Grameen Bank he said, Grameen Bank began work with very small schemes for poorest of the poor and illiterate women of rural Bangladesh. Now the number of empowered women has reached one crore through this bank.





Education should provide to the students in such a way that, they should not be employment seeker, but employment giver. The young boys and girl should be given education to be an entrepreneur, he added. Among others Dr. Achyuta Samnata, Founder, KIIT & KISS; R. N. Dash, Secretary; Dr. P. K. Routary, CEO, KISS were present.