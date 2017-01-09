Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
No additional levy on use of cards at petrol stations says Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Monday, January 09, 2017
New Delhi: MoS (I/C) for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said neither the customers nor petrol pump dealers will bear additional charges on digital transactions at petrol stations. He said that the Government had issued guidelines in February 2016 stating that the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charge will not be passed on to the consumers and that the stakeholders will take appropriate steps to absorb the MDR charges.
The Government has stepped in after the issue on levy on digital transaction at petrol stations was raised by association of petrol pump dealers. Shri Pradhan said that there will be no additional levy on digital transaction at petrol stations even after 13 January, 2017. He also said that the Petrol pump transaction fee is a business model between the banks & oil marketing companies which they will resolve.
