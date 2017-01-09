GKCM Odissi Research Centre organized Odissi Dance on Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Jayanti

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Jayanti GKCM Odissi Research Centre, Bhubaneswar was organized Odissi Dance on "Mangalacharan to Mokshya" at Rabindra Mandap. Padma Bibhusan Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra was an Indian classical Odissi dancer, guru and proponent of Odissi dance, who is credited for the revival of the classical dance form in the 20th century.





The first presentation was Puspanjali by the students of the GKCM Odissi Research Centre followed by Mangalacharan "Ke Ki Kan Rama Stutee" by Sujata Mohapatra. Next item was "Batu Nrutya" by the internees of GKCM Odissi Research Centre. Dancers were Bharat Mishra, Bhagirathi, Arnapurna, Raghu and Prasanta. The item was directed by Smt. Leena Nanda followed by "Pallavi" produced by Smt. Leena Nanda and Munmun Chakroborty. Next was Abhinaya "Sakhi he" by Meera Das and "Shiva Tandaba" by Dusmanta, Trilochan and Soumya Bose. Concluding item was Mokshya presented by all the senior dancers.





The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Dr. Subash Pani, Researcher & Ex-Chief Secretary, Odisha; Dr. S. K. Tamotia, Smt. Kumkum Mohanty, Odissi Exponent; Shri Pradeep Mishra, Secretary, Odisha Sangita Natak Akademi and Dr. Sangita Gosain, Chief Executive, GKCM Odissi Research Centre.