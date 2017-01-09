Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
GKCM Odissi Research Centre organized Odissi Dance on Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Jayanti
Monday, January 09, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
RELATED KEYWORDS: GKCM Odissi Research Centre | Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Jayanti |
GKCM Odissi Research Centre organized Odissi Dance on Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Jayanti
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Jayanti GKCM Odissi Research Centre, Bhubaneswar was organized Odissi Dance on "Mangalacharan to Mokshya" at Rabindra Mandap. Padma Bibhusan Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra was an Indian classical Odissi dancer, guru and proponent of Odissi dance, who is credited for the revival of the classical dance form in the 20th century. 

The first presentation was Puspanjali by the students of the GKCM Odissi Research Centre followed by Mangalacharan "Ke Ki Kan Rama Stutee" by Sujata Mohapatra. Next item was "Batu Nrutya" by the internees of GKCM Odissi Research Centre. Dancers were Bharat Mishra, Bhagirathi, Arnapurna, Raghu and Prasanta. The item was directed by Smt. Leena Nanda followed by "Pallavi" produced by Smt. Leena Nanda and Munmun Chakroborty. Next was Abhinaya "Sakhi he" by Meera Das and "Shiva Tandaba" by Dusmanta, Trilochan and Soumya Bose. Concluding item was  Mokshya presented by all the senior dancers.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Dr. Subash Pani, Researcher & Ex-Chief Secretary, Odisha; Dr. S. K. Tamotia, Smt. Kumkum Mohanty, Odissi Exponent; Shri Pradeep Mishra, Secretary, Odisha Sangita Natak Akademi and Dr. Sangita Gosain, Chief Executive, GKCM Odissi Research Centre.
Top Stories
Nalco Literary Awards to Dr. Ramakanta Rath, Dr. Pratibha Satpathy, Smt. Binapani Mohanty 2nd Edition of Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Literary Meet (TSBLM) to begin on January 20th GKCM Odissi Research Centre organized Odissi Dance on Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Jayanti
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net