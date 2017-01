Nalco Literary Awards to Dr. Ramakanta Rath, Dr. Pratibha Satpathy, Smt. Binapani Mohanty

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Eminent literary personalities Dr. Ramakanta Rath, IAS, Dr. Pratibha Satpathy and Smt. Binapani Mohanty, receiving Nalco Literary Awards from Shri Balvinder Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Govt of India, in presence of Dr. Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD of Nalco on 7th January, during the 37th Foundation Day Celebrations of the company.