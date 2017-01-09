Odisha: Mahima Mishra bail pleas in Jagatsinghur court to take up on 17 Jan

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghur: The bail application of Odisha stevedore’s Limited [OSL] Managing director Mahimananda Mishra who has been filed a bail application in Jagatsinghpur district and sessions judge court four days ago seeking bail was ordered on Monday to be heard on 17 January. The bail application was moved by Odisha High court senior lawyer Jayadeep Pal accompanied by local criminal lawyer Deptendu Khatua in sessions judge court on Monday , after taking a brief hearing of the case court posted the matter to be heard on 17 January meanwhile court further ordered public prosecutor and police to file objections in the meantime.

Notably Mahima has been arrested over his alleged connection in the murder of Seaways shipping and logistic private limited general manager Mahendra Swain occurred in Paradeep on 26 October 2016.

Earlier Mahima’s bail application had rejected by JMFC court Kujanga and he had taken four day police remand in present serving as a under trail in Samagola jail after completion of police custody on 4 January.

On the other hand Mahima Mishra’s aide Basanta Bal who has been arrested in connection to Seaways stevedoring company general manager Mahendra Swain murder case on Monday was moved district sessions judge court seeking bail

Meanwhile Paradeep police on Monday issued notice to OSL Managing director Mahimananda Mishra two sons and accountant to appear before cops on 11 January for interrogation.

Mahima’s two sons Cahndan Mishra and Charchit Mishra and OSL accountant Rabindra Dalei have been asked to appear at Paradep police station for divulging OSL head Mahima’s financial transactions of yester years.