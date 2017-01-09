Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Hockey star Birendra Lakra ties knot
Monday, January 09, 2017
Jharsuguda: Indian Hockey star Birendra Lakra ties knot. The 26 year old Olympian got married to Rashmita Kerketta of Jharkhand.

She is currently an employee of IT giant Infosys after Rashmita and had completed her studies from the Institute of Company Sciences.

The marriage ceremony took place at St Arnold Church of Jharsuguda in the presence of family and friends of both groom and brides sides but the presence of Dilip Tirkey former captain of Indian Hockey Team made the marriage ceremony more special .
