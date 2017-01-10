Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
BJP Yuva Morcha to hold Masal processions in every sub-divisional headquarters of Odisha
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
BJP Yuva Morcha to hold Masal processions in every sub-divisional headquarters of Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Monday announced its programme to play a prominent role in the fight for rights of Odisha youths as they are deprived of their rights during the “inept and static” 17-year rule of the Naveen Patnaik Government.

At a Press meet here, BJYM State president Tankadhar Tripathy said that on January 11, the BJYM would hold Masal processions in every sub-divisional headquarters of the State and awareness will be created about how the youth’s hopes and aspirations have fallen flat.

As there are lack of employment opportunities in the State the youth are being forced to migrate and work as bonded labour in other States.

Besides, awareness will be created on how the BJD leaders are there in jail or bail in the chit fund case but the poor investors have not got back a single rupee back, said Tripathy. 
