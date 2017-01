Over 9 lakh migratory birds thronged Chilika Lake this year

Bhubaneswar: 9,47,119 migratory birds thronged Chilika Lake this year. As many as 176 species of migratory birds have thronged Chilika Lake this year as per the bird census report, sources said.





According to Chilika Wildlife DFO, 88,264 more birds have visited the brackish water lake this year than the last year.





Last year, 8,58,855 birds were sighted in the lake while the number has gone up to 9,47,119 this year. Nearly 20 teams were engaged to carry out the census in five ranges.