Videocon d2h increases focus on Odisha

Mumbai:Videocon d2h, India’s fastest growing DTH player is going all round in addition of new channels and services every week. Videocon d2h has now added Odia movie channel – Alankar and is now available on Ch No. 830. With this addition, Videocon d2h offers 17 Odia channels & services.

Odisha is an important market during the digitization phase IV. Odia content is being strengthened further so as to reap benefits during the digitization phase. Addition of newOdia channel on the platformis an indicator of focused approach from Videocon d2hfor Odisha Market.This Channel is expected to enhance loyalty for Videocon d2h among its Odia viewers.Videocon d2h’s endeavor is to provide niche content to the increasingly large audiences in the country who are looking for novelty through its varied mix of channels and services.

Mr. Saurabh Dhoot, Executive Director - Videocon d2h said, “The addition of this channel strengthens our Odia content. With the digitization of TV viewing in rural markets, regional and local content is what we are now focusing on. ”





Mr. Anil Khera, CEO Videocon d2hadded “The movie genre is one of the pillars of entertainment in Odisha. With Alankar our Odia bouquet gets further strengthened and increases our appeal across the entire state.”

Videocon d2h has prided itself in presenting its subscribers with a robust line-up of more than 600+ channels and services, including a host of regional channels. It offers a wide range of active services like smart services including Smart English, Smart Games. The other active services include d2h Hollywood HD, d2h music, d2h spice, d2h cinema in both Standard Definition and HD, etc.