Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Videocon d2h increases focus on Odisha
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Videocon d2h increases focus on Odisha
Mumbai:Videocon d2h, India’s fastest growing DTH player is going all round in addition of new channels and services every week.  Videocon d2h has now added Odia movie channel – Alankar and is now available on Ch No. 830. With this addition, Videocon d2h offers 17 Odia channels & services.
Odisha is an important market during the digitization phase IV. Odia content is being strengthened further so as to reap benefits during the digitization phase. Addition of newOdia channel on the platformis an indicator of focused approach from Videocon d2hfor Odisha Market.This Channel is expected to enhance loyalty for Videocon d2h among its Odia viewers.Videocon d2h’s endeavor is to provide niche content to the increasingly large audiences in the country who are looking for novelty through its varied mix of channels and services. 
Mr. Saurabh Dhoot, Executive Director - Videocon d2h said, “The addition of this channel strengthens our Odia content. With the digitization of TV viewing in rural markets, regional and local content is what we are now focusing on. ”

 Mr. Anil Khera, CEO Videocon d2hadded “The movie genre is one of the pillars of entertainment in Odisha. With Alankar our Odia bouquet gets further strengthened and increases our appeal across the entire state.”
Videocon d2h has prided itself in presenting its subscribers with a robust line-up of more than 600+ channels and services, including a host of regional channels. It offers a wide range of active services like smart services including Smart English, Smart Games. The other active services include d2h Hollywood HD, d2h music, d2h spice, d2h cinema in both Standard Definition and HD, etc. 
Top Stories
Videocon d2h increases focus on Odisha Over 9 lakh migratory birds thronged Chilika Lake this year BJP Yuva Morcha to hold Masal processions in every sub-divisional headquarters of Odisha
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net