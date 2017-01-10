OHRC sought reports over rehabilitation of surrendered ultras in Odisha

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission has sought report from police and administration over non-payment of monetary assistance to the surrendered Maoists in Malkangiri district as per rehabilitation package policy of the Odisha Government.

Acting on a complaint of rights activist Akhand, the Commission has directed District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Malkangiri to inquiry into the matter and submits their reports within four weeks.

According to the district police, more than thousands of naxal/Maoists supporters including cadre have surrender in month of September, October and November in 2015 and so on. Petitioner has submitted this list to the Commission.





· 31st August, 2015: 127 members of the Jan Militia from the village of Silakota had surrendered.





· 08 September, 2015: 150 Maoist supporters, including four members of a Naxal outfit and two village committee members of Chitragapalli gram panchayat surrendered.





· 9 Sept. 2015: 120 Maoist supporters, including 16 from militia groups and six village committee members from Perubai village, surrenderd.





· 18 September, 2015: 400 Maoist supporters, including 45 members of the Left Wing Extremism militia group and village committee members from six villages under Materu gram panchayat, surrendered.





· 12 October 2015: 149 Maoist supporters including 26 millitia and one listed cadre surrendered before the Border Security Forces in Balimela. Natives of Bodligurah and Darghagurah en masse surrendered.





· 4 November 2015: 15 Maoist supporters of Sangel village of Kalimela PS in Malkanagir District surrendered before the Police.





Police authorities said to the media that surrendered Naxal supporters will be provided with monetary assistance in line with the rehabilitation package policy of the Odisha government.

“But they have not received the facilities such as 04 Decimals Homestead land, payment of House building grants at par with Indira Awas Yojana, payment of an amount of Rs3,000/- per annum for pursuing studies, payment of stipend to the tune-of Rs4,000/- per month for three years for imparting training in a trade/vocation of his/her aptitude, payment of Rs2,50,000/- in cash etc. as per the Surrender Scheme of Odisha Government”, alleged Akhand before National Human Rights Commission in Nov 2015, which transferred the case to OHRC for hearing.

Again, Supreme Court in its verdict in case of Arup Bhuwan vs. State of Assam, Criminal Appeal No. 889/2007, dated 3 Feb 2011 by Justice Markenday Katju and Justice Gyanasudha Mishra that: “Mere membership of a banned organization will not make a person a criminal unless he resort to violence or incite people to violence or create public disorder by violence or incitement violence.” Then on which basis police said that the villagers are surrendered? Whether they were criminal or having any link with banned organization or they were underground for their criminal activities for any Maoist organization?, questions the Petition.

Again, the District Magistrate of Malkangiri was not taken into confidence in such process. District Magistrate is not only the head of District in the maintenance of Law and order, but also the head of “unified command” in the District Level. He is also a key person in the district level “screening committee” for acceptance of surrender of the “extremists”. The District Collector is also head of the district level for implementations of all welfare schemes including rehabilitation measures to be taken in favour of “surenderees”. He is ignorant about the process, petitioner mentioned.

Hearing the petition, the Commission has issued notice to District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Malkangiri to submit reports about the rehabilitation package given to surrendered ultras.