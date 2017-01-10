Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
MCL coal miners take pledge to achieve zero accident level
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Sambalpur: Coal miners at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a flagship subsidiary of Coal India Limited, on Tuesday took a mine safety pledge to attain ‘zero accident level’ in mining operations during year 2017.                                                                               
As administered by Mr A K Jha, Chairman and Managing Director, MCL employees took a pledge to do ‘’everything possible to achieve zero harm potential and will not do anything willfully or negligently, which may endanger myself and any of my colleagues working in the mine or damage any property of the mine and surroundings’’.
In his address, Mr Jha emphasised on a need of safety consciousness not on at the workplace, but also in daily life.
The CMD also declared open Annual Mine Safety Fortnight-2017 during which all the projects and operational areas will be assessed on safety parameters.
Mr L N Mishra, Director (Personnel), Mr Munawar Khursheed, IRPF, Chief Vigilance Officer and Mr O P Singh, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning) were prominent among General Managers, Heads of various departments, Executives and Staff   of company present at main inaugural function of Annual Mine Safety Fortnight-2017 was organised at MCL HQs here.
A two-minute silence prayer was offered for departed souls in a accident of Lalmatia mine in Rajmahal Area under sister subsidiary Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL).    
Earlier in the day, a Safety Awareness March was organised wherein employee of MCL and their families participated.       
The programme was conducted by Mr S. Roy Choudhury, General Manager (S&R), MCL.
