NINL Makes Highest Single Day Hot Metal Production
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Kalinga Nagar: The Blast Furnace of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), produced single day Hot Metal of 2314 Ton on 9th January 2017 which is highest in the last two Financial Years (2015-16 and 2016-17). The highest single day Hot Metal production in the last two Financial Year was 2307 Ton achieved on 21st December 2016.
Shri S.S. Mohanty, Vice Chairman & MD, NINL, congratulated the associated department for the feat and said, "Adherence to technological discipline and facilitating the enabling factors not only augments production constantly but also enhances the reliability and health of the equipments."
Execution of the Blast Furnace Capital Repair is planned in the first quarter of the next Financial Year (2017-18). After the Capital Repair, Hot Metal production will be more than 3000 Ton per day in its rated capacity.
NINL, promoted by MMTC Ltd,  IPICOL, OMC and other government agencies, has set up an 1.1 million ton Integrated Iron and Steel plant at Kalinganagar, Odisha. It is the country’s highest exporter of Pig Iron since 2004. Presently the products are Steel Billets, Pig Iron and LAM Coke along with Nut Coke, Coke Breeze, Crude Tar, Ammonium Sulphate, Granulated Slag, etc.
