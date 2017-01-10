Odisha Industry Minister switches on new juice line of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Khordha : Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd, (HCCBPL) added a juice line at its bottling plant located in Food Park, Khordha. Shri Debi Prasad Mishra, Hon’ble minister for Industries, School and Mass Education, Government of Odisha switched on the newly commissioned state-of-the-art PET Juice line marking commencement of trial production.





Mr. T. Krishnakumar, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer – HCCBPL. & Region Director – South Asia, Mr. John Murphy, Group President – Asia Pacific, The Coca-Cola Company, Mr. IrialFinan, President – Bottling Investment Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Mr. VenkateshKini, President, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia, Dr. (Prof.) Prasanna Kumar Patasani, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Shri. Rajendra Kumar Sahoo, Member of Legislative Assembly, District Magistrate, Khordha and other senior executives from the company were present on the occasion.

This state-of-the- art, highly automated high-speed line will produce juice in PET bottles of different sizes ranging from 250 ml to 1.75 litre. The Senior Management of the company welcomed all dignitaries at the plant and took them on a plant tour explaining entire manufacturing, quality control and packaging processes. Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Krishnakumar said, “At the recently concluded Make in Odisha Conclave, we had requested Hon’ble Industry Minister to visit our plant and he made it. The commencement of trial production and subsequent commercial production is in line with company’s long term growth projections for business in the state of Odisha and India”.

This bottling plant became operational in year 2000, and is one of the largest industries in the Food Park, Khorda and caters to 13 states.