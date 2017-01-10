International Air Cargo Operation from Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar to resume from January 27

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: In a joint meeting held today in the office of the Director, Airport Authority of India, Bhubaneswar, Deepak Arora, Commissioner, Customs, Bhubaneswar informed that after having received the request from Airport Authority of India, they will be resuming international air cargo from Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar from the International Customs Day i.e. 27.01.2017.





For this purpose, public notice is already in place. The Airport Authority has already earmarked a hall adjacent to the domestic air cargo terminal for the purpose of international air cargo terminal.

The meeting was chaired by Shri L.N. Gupta, IAS, Principal Secretary, MSME Department who has been following the matter consequent upon requests from various MSME exporters and trade stakeholders. On follow up, the Airport Authority of India has accorded concurrence to the Bhubaneswar office of the Airport Authority of India to become custodian of the international air cargo terminal.

The representatives of various export associations like Seafood, Agro Food Processing Industries, Handloom and Handicrafts exporters, spice exporters etc. indicated that it will be highly beneficial for the industry and trade to get the facility of dispatching of cargo from Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar instead of the current practice of sending cargo by road via Hyderbad or Kolkata.

Representatives of different airlines like Indigo, Vistara and Air India were asked to publish a schedule for dispatching cargo to various international destinations in middle-east, far-east and European countries as per the requirements of exporters within 7 days both for the perishable and non-perishable items. The representatives of the airlines agreed to do so at the earliest possible. The meeting was also attended by Sri R Mahalingam, Airport Director, Bhubaneswar, Shri Girish Sharma, Joint General Manager (Cargo), Airport Authority of India (Eastern Region), Kolkata, Director Export Promotion and Marketing, Shri B.K. Das, Representatives of different Airlines and Exporters.