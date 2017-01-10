Odisha Lawyers launch state-wide cease-work over Puri Advocate Murder

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Lawyers launch state-wide cease-work over Puri Advocate Murder. The Odisha High Court Bar Association and All Odisha Lawyers’ Association on Monday staged a state wide cease work as a mark of protest against the alleged murder of an advocate and lodge owner of Puri.





Protesting failure of police to nab the assailants in connection with the murder lawyers have called for the strike while staging rallies at various cities like Puri, Bolangir, Cuttack, Berhampur affecting legal proceedings in several courts.





It should be noted that on Sunday Chandan Kumar Behera the owner of Sai Kutir hotel and Sai Chandan lodge at Puri was mercilessly hacked by two unidentified assailants using a sharp weapon. The 45 year old was attacked by murderers while he along with his friend Krushna Chandra Pradhan were entering the lodge premises.