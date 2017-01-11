Crime rate decreased in 2016 in Odisha capital city, Cuttack as compared to 2015

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Crime rate has decreased in 2016 in twin city as compared to 2015, says Police Commissioner at press meet in Bhubaneswar. Police Commissioner YB Khurania informs number of bank robbery and highway loot cases has declined in Twin City.





Fall in cases of house loot, vehicle, laptop and mobile theft in Twin City in 2016, says YB Khurania. In Bhubaneswar, there is rise in number of violence against women cases whereas the rate has fallen in Cuttack, says YB Khurania .





Number of deaths due to road accidents in TwinCity has declined in 2016, says Police Commissioner. In Bhubaneswar, 598 road mishaps occurred in 2016 whereas 316 accidents were reported in Cuttack, says YB Khurania .