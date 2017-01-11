Odisha BJD names 40 star campaigners for Panchayat elections

Bhubaneswar: Ruling Biju Janata Dal announced 40 star campaigners for upcoming Panchayat elections. BJD’s campaigners include 30 politicians and 10 celebs including filmstar turned MP Siddhant Mohapatra, Anubhav Mohanty, Prashant Nanda, Akash Das Nayak, Munna Khan who are already holding various positions under the BJD governmnet.





The other stars awaiting a position who will be seen during BJD rallies are popular actor Arindam Ray who recently married sister of BJD minister Pranab Prakash Das, veteran actor Mihir Das, Kuna Tripathy, Satwaki Mishra and singer Trupti Das.





Along with chief Minister Naveen Patnaik veteran leader Damodar Rout is the second name. Other BJD members who will be seen during Panchayat election campaigning include Ananga Uday Singhdeo, Prasanna Acharya, Surya Narayan Patro, Bijayshree Routray, Debiprasad Mishra, Usha Debi and so on.