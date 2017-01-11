Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odia labourer working in Saudi Arabia alleges torture seeks help from PM, Odisha CM
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Bhubaneswar: Odia labourer Parameswar Swain working in Saudi Arabia alleges torture was inflicted by Pakistani firm, seeks help. 

On January 5, Parmeswar Swain tweeted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handle that he is presently working for a Pakistani company in Saudi which has attacked him and not paid him his salary. The CMO forwarded Swain’s tweet to Sushma Swaraj’s official handle after which the minister prompted the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to look into the matter.
