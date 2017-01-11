Odisha: Santoor Maestro Santoor Maestro Tarun Bhattacharya to perform at Music in Park, Jan 14

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Santoor Maestro Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya will be the attraction at the first monthly `Music In Park’ programme of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority, (BDA) to be organised inside Indira Gandhi Park on January 14, as a musical evening of high aesthetics and standard.





The programme will start at 6 pm. Pt Bhattacharya, a pioneering and revolutionary musician, has changed the face of Indian classical music as an unparalleled music ambassador. He will be accompanied by `tabla’ exponent Abhijit Banerjee, who is an extraordinary talent in his own sphere.





The programme, to be organised every second Saturday, will come with a unique combination of a live concert in the central park. Indira Gandhi Park, a major landscape and place of attraction for visitors from all age groups, would certainly be the talk of the town as the programme would open up a floodgate of opportunities for the locals to come to the venue under the open sky amidst the nicely designed landscape and curated plants.

Pt Bhattacharya had received tutelage from his father Pandit Rabi Bhattacharya, Pandit Dulal Roy and finally from Sitar Maestro Bharat Ratna Pandit Ravi Shankar. He had virtually traversed the globe performing in some of most awe inspiring venues as Royal Albert Hall, Palace-de-Beaux (Brussels), Theater- De-La-Viile (France), Apollo Theatre (Spain), Jubilee Auditorium (Canada) and Kremlin (Russia). He has fans like Prince Charles, George Harrison, Paolo Solaris and more.

In 1980 Pt Bhattacharya displayed for the first time ever that one could `meend` or glide notes at the lower octave in a hammered instrument like Santoor. He is also the inventor of `mankas’ or fine tuners that help in the tuning of this 100 stringed instrument fast, with a long lasting effect and a very high degree of accuracy. His innovative techniques of playing the Santoor also facilitates in the playing of `Krintans’, `Ekharatans’, `Boltans’ broadening the utility of the Santoor in various traditional form of art.





On the other hand, with nearly twenty years of professional experience, `Tabla’ exponent Abhijit Banerjee has crafted a unique style and creative approach, which has brought him accolades and awards from all over the world for his sensitivity, skill and deep sense of musicality. Apart from his contributions to Indian music he has left his mark in a diverse field of crossover music both as a performer and composer.





Recognizing his talent and natural inclination towards music his father steered him to tabla at the age of four. Abhijit also studied vocal music and violin making a complete musician out of him. Now he is accepted as one of pioneering disciples of the illustrious guru, the late Jnan Prakash Ghosh.





Abhijit has accompanied nearly all the top ranking luminaries of Indian classical music including Pandit Ravi Shankar, late Pandit Nikhil Banerjee, Begum Parweena Sultana, Pandit Jasraj, Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma and Dr. Balamurali Krishnan to name a few. As a tabla soloist he has also made his mark in numerous performances and recordings in India and abroad.