Odisha: Affordable housing in PPP: 11 participants at the pre-tender meet

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: A pre-tender meeting for the green-field affordable housing project in Chandrasekharpur area of the city was held today at the conference hall of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) in which, 11 real-estate developers across the country participated.

During their participation at the pre-tender meting all the real-estate developers appreciated the Housing for All Policy of the Odisha Government and described it as one of the best in the country.

While they expressed keen interest over the project, for which the final tendering process will be over by the end of February this year, they also went on a field visit to the site near Lumbini Vihar and described the location as one of the best in the city. However, they sought immediate provision for basic urban infrastructure facilities for a smooth execution of the project.

BDA VC Dr. Krishan Kumar, however, assured full cooperation and extended all help to ensure approvals and sanctions from the State Government.

BDA on December 15 had invited proposals from private players in the field of real-estate sector, to create a stock of 2,600 affordable houses in Chandrasekharpur over 20.31 acres of land. This project will be developed in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The houses with a super built-up area of 32.2 square metres or 346.6 square feet and for the entire housing project there would be common facilities like drinking water supply, road network, power supply, street lights, solid waste management and drainage system. There would also be additional infrastructure like primary school, Anganwadi Centre, public health centre and shopping cluster in the immediate neighbourhood.

The location of the project is at one of the most developed areas in the state capital with Lumbini Vihar, Buddha Jayanti Park and many prominent colonies in the neighbourhood. The location is 11 km from the city railway station, 9 km from the City Centre and 12 km from the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

The project comes under the Model-III of Policy for Housing for All in Urban Areas, Odisha, 2015, to promote development of affordable housing units in the State. It can be mentioned here that as per the above mentioned policy there are seven types of models to ensure more and more affordable houses in urban clusters across the state.

As per the model, the successful bidder in the process will develop 65 percent land of the 20.31 acres area into the affordable housing cluster of 2,600 units along with other essential and additional infrastructure with its own cost.

However, in lieu of the investment made by the developer, the rest 35 percent of land can be develop into high-end houses or commercial complexes to sell them at market rates. This development of the commercial segment of the project, would, however, be governed by Real Estate Regulations Act, 2016, and announced by the Centre.

While the developer will have to create a one-time contribution for the maintenance of the infrastructure developed in the estate, it will get a Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of 3.5, whereas usually it is within 2.75 given by the development authority.