IIPS National Seminar held at NCDS, Bhubaneswar

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai in collaboration with Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Development Studies (NCDS), Bhubaneswar is organising the IIPS National Seminar 2017 on “Population and Health in the Context of Sustainable Development Goals” during 11-13 January 2017 at Bhubaneswar.





The inaugural ceremony (10.00 am – 10.45 am) and the first plenary session (11.30 am – 1.00 pm) was held in the premises of Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar. Professor Ashok Kumar Das, Vice Chancellor, Utkal University graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Professor Das emphasised on building cancer-treating isotope production unit in the state for more efficient treatment in the hospitals. Professor F. Ram, Director IIPS Mumbai, formally welcomed the participants and other dignitaries to the 3-day long conference. He highlighted the challenges relating to child mortality, malnourishment, family planning and sex ratio in India in general and Odisha in particular. He pointed out that the infant mortality rate in the state should be reduced for generating sustained economic growth. Professor Srijit Mishra, Director NCDS, Bhubaneswar also addressed the august gathering. Professor Mishra quoted Derek Parfit’s ad infinitum paradox popularly known as the repugnant conclusion which raises concern about rising population on the one hand and receding per capita income or subsistence living on the other. Professor Usha Ram gave the background of the National Seminar. The opening ceremony ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. Manas Ranjan Pradhan.

The first plenary session on ‘Measurement of SDG Indicators’ was chaired by Professor P.M. Kulkarni while Professor H. Lhungdim was the rapporteur of the session. Professor Amaresh Dubey spoke on Poverty, Food Security, Hunger and Nutrition. Professor Ravi Verma talked about Gender Issues and Women Empowerment. Professsor F. Ram spoke about the issues concerning Water and Sanitation. Prof. P. S. Nair highlighted the Impact of Migration in India. Later in the day, six technical sessions and one poster session were held at NCDS. In the next two days there will be one more plenary session on ‘Population and Development Issues: With Special Focus on EAG States’, 18 technical sessions and two poster sessions and a panel discussion-cum-closing ceremony. The speakers in the second plenary session are: Professor Sulabha Parsuraman, Dr. S. Niranjan, Professor L. L. Singh, Dr. Rasmi Avula and Dr.Vikas Bhatia. This will be chaired by Professor Ram and the rapporteur will be Professor S. K. Mohanty.

The conference intends to assess the demographic and health scenario in the country and identify driver in achieving better demographic and health outcomes to ensure progress towards achieving sustainable development goals. The sessions will be relayed through Facebook page of NCDS Bhubaneswar (@ncdsbhubaneswar) and twitter handle (@ncds_bbsr). The hash-tag for the conference will be #IIPSconf2017.