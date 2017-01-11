Odisha: Number of crocodile in Bhitarkanika National Park rises to 1682 this year

Bhubaneswar: Number of crocodile in Bhitarkanika National Park rises to 1682 this year . Number of estuarine crocodiles in the Bhitarkanika National Park has increased by 11 numbers.

The number has marginally increased to 1682 this time around, 11 more than the last year’s census of 1671 crocodiles. The national park was closed down for the tourists keeping view of the six day annual census which started from January 2.

It should be noted that Bhitarkanika is a world famous mangrove reserve with a core area of 145 square km including Bhitarkanika Wild Sanctuary, Gahirmatha Beach and Marine Sanctuary. It was declared a National Park during 1998.