Nalco Kharavela Award to Prof. Naba Kishore Mishra, Kshyanaprava Parida, Ms. Suhag Nalini Das , Nityananda Das

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the 37th Foundation Day Celebrations, Nalco Kharavela Award for Odissi Guru being received by Prof. Naba Kishore Mishra, for his significant contributions in promoting the dance form in India and abroad. The other Nalco Kharavela Awards for significant achievements in Odissi, being handed over to Ms Kshyanaprava Parida, Ms. Suhag Nalini Das and Shri Nityananda Das. Shri Balvinder Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Govt of India, handed over the award, in the presence of Dr. Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD of Nalco.