CBI conducts raids at 25 places in and outside Odisha in connection with Seashore chit fund scam

CBI reportedly conducts raids at BJD MP Rabidndra Jena's residence in Balasore.





It should be noted that earlier CBI issued notice MP Jena, he is likely to appear before CBI today.