Odisha: EOW arrested Ambitious Diversified MD Kunal Tiwari

Bhubaneswar: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested Ambitious Diversified MD Kunal Tiwari arrested allegedly for duping people of Rs 10 crore though his chit fund company . Economic Offences Wing (EOW) brings Ambitious Diversified MD Kunal Tiwari to Bhubaneswar on transit remand .