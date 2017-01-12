Senior Odisha BJP leader Ramchandra Panda joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader, Former deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly Ramchandra Panda joins BJD. Panda joins BJD Today in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Naveen Niawas here.

BJD vice-president Surya Narayan Patra and Higher Education Minister Pradeep Panigrahi were present on the occasion at the Naveen Niawas here.



