Odisha: EOW arrested Ambitious Diversified MD Kunal Tiwari
Odisha: Mahima Mishra produced in Cuttack SDJM court
CBI conducts raids house of BJD MP, MLA in connection with chit fund scam
Senior Odisha BJP leader Ramchandra Panda joins BJD
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Bhubaneswar:
Senior BJP leader, Former deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly Ramchandra Panda joins BJD. Panda joins BJD Today in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Naveen Niawas here.
BJD vice-president Surya Narayan Patra and Higher Education Minister Pradeep Panigrahi were present on the occasion at the Naveen Niawas here.
