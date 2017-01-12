Odisha Court asks cops to produce medical report of Mahima Mishra, bail rejected in Cuttack bombing case

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Acting on the petition filed by Mahimananda Mishra who has been arrested in connection to Seaways stevedoring company General Manager Mahendra Swain murder case, the JMFC court Kujanga was ordered to produce detail medical reports of Mahima by 13 January.





Earlier Mahima had filed a petition in JMFC court alleging jail authority has been neglecting his medical care soon after his arrest, he has been suffering multiple ailments following his frequent police remand has coupled his woes and sought court intervention.





During Mahima’s judicial custody he had been medically examined by Kujanga hospital and later shifted to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital for treatment but the reports yet to be submitted at jail authority and court. So court directed investigation officer Paradeep police station to supply all medical records of Mahima before jail authority and court and the petition would be heard on Friday.

Meanwhile Mahima was shifted to Choudwar jail on Thursday, he was taken to Cuttack SDJM court in connection to Press chhak bomb hurling case occurred three years ago from where he sent to Choudwar jail.





Mahima Mishra’s bail petition has been rejected by a Cuttack Sadar Court today in a Cuttack bombing case for which his counsel had applied for bail on Wednesday. Mahima was arrested on December 25 in the Paradip shipping company manager Mahendra Swain’s murder case.





Today the Court rejected his bail petition while Cuttack police questioned Mahima in the Cuttack 2013 bombing case at Press Chhaka. He is being shifted to Choudwar from Samagola jail while the Court’s decision on Cuttack police taking Mahima to remand is still awaited. Mahima’s bail appeal in the Paradip murder is also pending for hearing. The bail plea for the Odisha Stevedore Limited (OSL) Managing Director was filed on January 6.





A Cuttack Sadar Subdivisional Magistrate had approved an appeal of Commissionerate Police to include him among accused in the bombing and attempt to murder case.