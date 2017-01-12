Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha: BDA organized stake holders meet on planning regulations
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha: BDA organized stake holders meet on planning regulations
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The Planning Wing of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) today organized a stake holders meeting in the conference room of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to discuss new regulations pertaining to the Planning and Building Standards Regulation of the authority.
The stake holders included real-estate developers, architects, planners, archaeologists, government agencies associated with urban development and officials of BDA and BMC.
The new regulation would incorporate the provisions of new and amended acts, rules, etc. and also provisions of new guidelines, by-laws, prepared by State and Central Government in recent years have also been considered. New parking norms in terms of equivalent car space (ECS) are contemplated in the draft regulations.
It also has a new provision for layouts of different sizes of lands, i.e. residential, commercial and mixed-use types of land parcels. The provision for amenities and other facilities would depend on the size of development, where large development projects will have to reserve more land for ensuring such public amenities.
Among others, specific sections have been dedicated for different aspects of development which includes provision for differently-abled and children, conservation on heritage site, green building and sustainability provision, provision for integrated township and fire and structural safety. It will also have provision for regulations related to transit oriented development, mixed use development and special area regulations. 
CEO of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited Vineel Krishna addressed the gathering. Among others, BDA Planning Member and Director Town Planning of the State Government were present at the event along with other senior planning and civic officials.
The discussions were largely on the following topics:--

Procedure Regulations 
Zoning Regulations 
Development Control Regulations 
General Building Requirement 
Provision for High-Rise Buildings 
Provision for Integrated Township 
Provision for Affordable Housing 
Special requirement for land development and other 
Development and subdivision of land 
Structural Safety 
Fire Safety 
Provisions for Differently-abled and Children 
Green Building and Sustainability Provision 
Conservation on Heritage Site 
Compounding and Regularization 
Saving repeal and interpretation. 
Top Stories
Odisha: BDA organized stake holders meet on planning regulations Odisha Court asks cops to produce medical report of Mahima Mishra, bail rejected in Cuttack bombing case Odisha is leading State in Integrated Financial Management System, state to scale up Innovations Towards Reform
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net