Odisha: BDA organized stake holders meet on planning regulations

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The Planning Wing of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) today organized a stake holders meeting in the conference room of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to discuss new regulations pertaining to the Planning and Building Standards Regulation of the authority.

The stake holders included real-estate developers, architects, planners, archaeologists, government agencies associated with urban development and officials of BDA and BMC.

The new regulation would incorporate the provisions of new and amended acts, rules, etc. and also provisions of new guidelines, by-laws, prepared by State and Central Government in recent years have also been considered. New parking norms in terms of equivalent car space (ECS) are contemplated in the draft regulations.

It also has a new provision for layouts of different sizes of lands, i.e. residential, commercial and mixed-use types of land parcels. The provision for amenities and other facilities would depend on the size of development, where large development projects will have to reserve more land for ensuring such public amenities.

Among others, specific sections have been dedicated for different aspects of development which includes provision for differently-abled and children, conservation on heritage site, green building and sustainability provision, provision for integrated township and fire and structural safety. It will also have provision for regulations related to transit oriented development, mixed use development and special area regulations.

CEO of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited Vineel Krishna addressed the gathering. Among others, BDA Planning Member and Director Town Planning of the State Government were present at the event along with other senior planning and civic officials.

The discussions were largely on the following topics:--





Procedure Regulations

Zoning Regulations

Development Control Regulations

General Building Requirement

Provision for High-Rise Buildings

Provision for Integrated Township

Provision for Affordable Housing

Special requirement for land development and other

Development and subdivision of land

Structural Safety

Fire Safety

Provisions for Differently-abled and Children

Green Building and Sustainability Provision

Conservation on Heritage Site

Compounding and Regularization

Saving repeal and interpretation.