Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Mazdoor Sabha demanded settlement of longstanding dispute between union, management

Bhubaneswar: The Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Mazdoor Sabha (Regn. No 924-CTC), a registered trade union under the Trade Union Rules, 1994, demanded settlement of the longstanding dispute between the union and the management and revoke of suspensions of four employees.

The office of the labour commission, Odisha has recognized the Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Mazdoor Sabha as a registered trade union and asked the management of M/s. Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Private Ltd to accord recognition to the union and submit a compliance report within a week from the date of issuance of the letter. But till date the management has not implemented the order in gross violation of trade union rules, 1994.

According to trade union rules, 1994, recommendation of labour commissioner for recognition of union/negotiating committee shall be mandatory on part of the employers. There is provision for penalty for committing unfair labour practices. Any person who commits any unfair labour practices shall be publishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees or with both.

Wage dispute

The dispute between the management and the employees over wages is pending in the court. As per the industrial dispute act, during the pendency of any conciliation proceedings before a conciliation officer or a Board the conditions of services to remain unchanged during certain circumstances during pendency of proceedings. However, during pendency period the management purposefully issued an office circular inviting all the individual workers to give their opinion pertaining to wages and other benefits and tried to selectively settle the wage issue individually. It is a clear divide and rule and violates Section 9-A of the Industrial disputes act, 1947.

Illegal suspension

Following a dispute and failure of mutual and amicable settlement of issues between management and the workforce, the case was reopened after 50 days of the settlement and four employees were suspended including two office-bearers and protected workmen in gross vindictive attitude.

Demands

1. Recognition of The Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Mazdoor Sabha and criminal proceedings against the management for violating trade union rules.

2. Immediate and uniform settlement of wage dispute and issues related to it.

3. Revoke of suspension and immediate reinstatement of the office-bearers and other employees.