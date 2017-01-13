Odisha Govt organising Kite Festival at Gopalpur from January 14th 2017

Bhubaneswar: Bramhapur Development Authority (BDA), to promote prime tourist destinations is organizing a three month long beach festival namely, ‘Gopalpur Eco Retreat Festival 2017’ at Gopalpur-on-Sea from January 14th 2017.





Mr. Prem Chandra Chaudhary, The Collector Ganjam cum Vice Chairman BeDA and Amitabh Thakur IPS, IG Southern Range, Brahmapur will be inaugurating the event.

KITE FESTIVAL, SOUTH INDIAN FOOD FESTIVAL, CULTURAL EVENING





• 14th Jan: The programme starts at 1:00 PM, The chief guest would inaugurate the event by handing over the first kite to youngest child of the Child Care Center, Shraddha Sanjeevani.





• Kite flying would be guided by instructors and volunteers of the event.





• Special Food stalls would be operating parallel to the event on the thematic stalls set out near the event area.





• The programme would run till 8:00 PM which includes cultural shows from famous bands of the state and other surprise events would be followed.