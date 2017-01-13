Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
MCL's coal corridor tunes Talcher life as trucks move off the villages
Friday, January 13, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Talcher: Life in the otherwise bustling Talcher Coalfields of Angul district in Odisha has found a new joy with movement of around 3,000 heavy vehicles plying daily diverted to a special coal corridor, by-passing thickly populated eight villages and nine residential colonies.
Opening of this special 21-kilometer-long coal corridor on December 15, 2016 for coal laden trucks has become a boon for local population with significant reduction in pollution and its positive impact on environment in inhibited areas.
Being constructed by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) at an estimated cost of Rs 243 crore, the Talcher coal corridor has reduced daily movement of heavy vehicles through village roads and colonies, which had become a matter of great concern.
‘’The coal corridor will not only reduce the risk of life being in danger due to heavy movement of vehicles through inhibited areas, but also reduce carbon footprint in residential areas,’’ said Mr A K Jha, Chairman and Managing Director, MCL. 
Strengthening of this mega project is being taken on war footing. ‘’By March 2018, this energy-line of 20.99 kms connecting Balram, Bharatpur, Jagannath, Ananta, Bhubaneswari and Lingaraj projects directly to national highway (NH-200) will be converted to 10.5 meters wide pucca road with one-and-a-half meter of concrete pavement on either side,’’ he said on this a major environment-friendly project of the company.
The average pollution index has shown a significant drop by in Talcher township after December 15, 2016, as coal laden vehicles were to dedicated corridor.
            Covering over 500 square kilometers area in Angul district of Odisha, Talcher Coalfields has reserves of 38.65 billion tonne dry fuel, the highest in India.
Odisha: Tata Steel's Sankalp Yatra in villages across Noamundi, Joda and Jagannathpur concludes MCL's coal corridor tunes Talcher life as trucks move off the villages Odisha Govt organising Kite Festival at Gopalpur from January 14th 2017
