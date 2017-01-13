Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Maoists kidnap 4 poll officials in Odisha, produced in Praja court
Friday, January 13, 2017
Malkangiri: Maosists have kidnapped four poll officials and the son of a village chief in the cut off area of Chitrakonda here on Friday. They are namely Parsuram Behera of Panasput panchayat, MI Hrushikesh Nayak of Gagilamamudi panchayat, Kaminikant Singh of Jodamba, Prabin Soren of Andapalli.
Maoists also kidnapped  Jodamba village chief’s son Manoranjan Sisa . Earlier, in a letter pinned to a tree in the region, Maoists had threatened to cutoff fingers of villagers who take part in the upcoming panchayat elections.
Police DGP KB Singh said so far there has been no claim or demand from Maoists regarding teh kidnapping. However, there has been no communication with those allegedly kidnapped, he said. “We have already sent our teams,” Singh said.
