Odisha: Industrialist Mahimananda Mishra sent to 3 day police remand
Friday, January 13, 2017
Report by Soumendra Sahu, Cuttack: Industrialist Mahimananda Mishra was sent to 3 day police remand.  Now, the Cuttack police will get the chance for second time this month. Earlier today, Mishra has been produced in in Cuttack SDJM court.

According to Gokulananda Mohapatra, advocate appearing for Mishra had pleaded that he cooprating with the police in the interrogation but at the same he is also facing serious health issues. Hence there is no need on police remand even though the same Madhu Patna police had interrogated him on January 5 this year at Paradip police station regarding the same allegation.

He has also earlier argued that he was nowhere involved in this incident and no evidence had been produced yet and no allegation had been filed against him. “He was trapped in and brought here. A professional witness has been hired by the police vindictively for the statement against him which has no value because the witness was earlier came to court many a times but never spoke on this matter.

The counsel for Mishra argued that Ganesh Sahoo is a professional witness who has made such allegations 3 years later despite several hearings where the victim himself has not made any such allegation.   It is only to trap Mishra,” Mohapatra said adding that this trap is to harm his credibility, popularIt yet & business.
