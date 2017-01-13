Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha Police says Poll officials safe, abduction report fake
Friday, January 13, 2017
Odisha Police says Poll officials safe, abduction report fake
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police says Poll officials safe, abduction report fake. No kidnapping by Maoists. Poll officials left village out of Maoist fear, says Malkangiri SDPO Rahul PR. 

It should be noted that there is a report that Maosists have kidnapped four poll officials and the son of a village chief in the cut off area of Chitrakonda here on Friday. Earlier, in a letter pinned to a tree in the region, Maoists had threatened to cutoff fingers of villagers who take part in the upcoming panchayat elections.

