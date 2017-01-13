Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha: Enforcement Squad for Smart City Dist to start work from Monday
Friday, January 13, 2017
Bhubaneswar: A special six-member enforcement squad has joined the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited to clear encroachment from the footpath and cycle track along the Janpath from Sishu Bhawan to Vanivihar Square along the Smart City District  to ensure better pedestrian way and non-motorised transport (NMT) activities.
The squad will especially concentrate freeing the footpath and cycle track along the Janpath as it would be part of the Smart Janpath Project under the Bhubaneswar Town Centre District in future. The Special Squad will start its work along Janpath from Monday.
The squad will not only remove the encroachment along the Janpath, but also enforce better cleanliness as it would ensure the shop owners to have individual dustbins near their shops/vending place so that there would be no littering around.
As per the civic rules, littering in public places would invite penalties from the municipal corporation authorities and the special squad will ensure to collect them, as well.
It can be mentioned here that to make Bhubaneswar a unique, Smart and Liveable city, promotion of NMT activities has always been on top priority. However, due to encroachment of footpath and cycle tracks people are not getting any scope to use the pedestrian and cycling facilities.
Already a Special Joint Squad (SJS) by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority is on job to remove encroachments from footpaths and cycle tracks from the busy Airport-Nandankanan Road since January 5. A similar order was also issued in the municipal corporation designating a zonal deputy commissioner as the nodal officer to oversee the SJS activities.
The decision to constitute the SJS was necessitated as the State Government had notified for the city, vide a resolution of the Home Department on November 29, 2016, for streamlining various matters related to traffic solutions in the Capital.
It can be mentioned here that as per the Government directive, the first meeting of the Traffic Management Committee was held on January 4, 2017. In that meeting it was decided that strict enforcement measures need to be initiated for removal of encroachments from footpaths and cycle paths for promoting use of such available infrastructure by citizens to boost NMT activities.
The SJS was formed to take up enforcement measures under the provisions of the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003, throughout the jurisdiction of BMC.
