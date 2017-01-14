Odisha Human Rights Commission sought ATR over killing of bank dacoits in Nayagarh

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has sought action taken report from Nayagarh Police over killing of two alleged dacoits in the district.

Two persons were beaten to death and one injured by some people after an allegedly robbery of Canara Bank at Kasanda village under Ranpur Police limits in Nayagarh District on 4 January.

Acting on the Complaint of rights activist Akhand, the Commission’s acting Chairperson Justice B.K.Mishra has directed the Superintendent of Police of Nayagarh to submit detailed reports about the entire incident and action taken by the Police.

The petitioner alleged that the Police reached at the spot after one hour of the incident.

The petitioner alleged that some people intentionally killed the so called dacoits and Police is not worried about the incident rather trying to find out whether the persons alleged as dacoits are professional offender instead of investigating into the killings and the people involved in it.

The petitioner has also alleged that the said Canara Bank is running without any security personnel. The petitioner has also highlighted that any form of extra judicial killings amounts to violation of human rights.

The irate and agitated mob who attacked the miscreants, who are escaping and killed two persons amounts to man slaughter and their action cannot be protected under the right to private defence in protecting public money being looted’, argued Akhand.

Hearing the petition, the Commission has asked the Superintendent of Police of Nayagarh to submit reports in the matter within four weeks hence.