Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to inaugurate Saksham- 2017on 16th January, 2017
Saturday, January 14, 2017
New Delhi: Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate a month long awareness programme “Saksham – 2017” on 16th January, 2016 at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi. 

Saksham - 2017 (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav) is aimed to create awareness amongst masses towards judicious utilization and conservation of petroleum products along with use of energy efficient appliances and switching to cleaner fuels. The programme is being organized by PCRA (Petroleum Conservation Research Association) and other Oil & Gas PSUs under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.
 
During one-month long drive, workshops will be held for drivers of commercial vehicles and housewives, cooks on adopting simple fuel saving measures.  Saksham - 2017 is aimed to educate on various steps for fuel conservation through activities like Quiz Show, Saksham Asian Cycling Championship, Walkathons, concerts and other activities across the country.
 
National school winners of essay and painting competitions will also be given awards during the inauguration which includes visit to Japan for children, laptops & cash prizes to encourage children for continuing their efforts and enhancing their knowledge on energy conservation.
