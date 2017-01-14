Odisha Vigilance conducts Surprise raids on Petrol Pumps, Gas Agencies

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance conducts Surprise raids on Petrol Pumps, Gas Agencies . A state wide surprise checking of petrol pumps and some LPG depots has been conducted jointly by Vigilance along with the departments of Civil Supplies and Weights & Measures today.

The surprise squad raided over 100 petrol pumps and offices of LPG distributors especially in the districts of Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Balasore,Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Ganjam etc.

Odisha Vigilance sleuths today conducted raid at a gas agency office in Talcher town of Angul district. The Gas agency is owned by Soumendra Kumar Pradhan elder brother of Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister of State Dharmendra Kumar Pradhan. According to reports, two teams of Cuttack Vigilance Cell and Angul Vigilance Cell conducted the raids at M/s Pradhan’s Gas Service. Vigilance DG Rp Sharma said there is no political connection behind the raids.