Web based platform launched in Odisha capital to provide Bike & Cycle in Rental Services
Saturday, January 14, 2017
Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, MOKSHA TOUR PLANNERS PVT. LTD. launched first web based platform to provide Bike & Cycle Rental Services in Bhubaneswar Odisha.

Bike and cycle lovers can login into http://www.moridez.com/ to book their favorite model. “MORIDEZ are the first Bike & Cycle rental provider in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Huge traffic and Pollution give us the Idea and it gradually sprouted and encouraged us to give birth the baby it MORIDEZ,” said MORIDEZ founder Mahesh Barik. 

He said to promote healthy habbit among people and popularising cycleing among tourists we introduce this plan in our state capital in nominal fee. 
MOKSHA TOUR PLANNERS PVT. LTD., is a fast growing travel and destination management company with our Head Office based in New Delhi and having presence across North and East India. MOKSHA was born at the holy state of Odisha on 2010 with an Idea to provide planned, customized and professional travel services to pilgrims visiting to Lord Jagannath Temple and to promote the beautiful Indian culture, tradition, Art and Craft throughout the world. Later on 2012 by approaches of our satisfied guests we started our north India operation and started catering North India tour packages to our existing clients.

MOKSHA has been providing services like Tour Packages, Car Rentals, Hotel Booking, Honeymoon Tours and Leisure Tour Packages, Spa & Yoga Tours, Adventure Activity Tours, Tour for School Groups, Corporate Incentive Tours, MICE Management, Wedding Planning and Conferences. We have a team of educated and highly talented staffs to handle our operation.
