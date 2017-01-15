Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Tata Steel's Sukinda Chromite Mine Bags 5 Prestigious Awards from IBM including Par Excellence Award
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Sukinda: Sukinda Chromite Mine (SCM) of Tata Steel,  located in Jajpur district of Odisha, has bagged 5 awards in various categories including Par Excellence award as the best mine amongst all participating mines of Odisha from the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), Bhuabneswar Region. On the concluding day of 19th Annual Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation (MEMC) week  2016-17 celebration on January 13, 2017 at Bhuabneswar. SCM was adjudged first in Overall Performance and  Systematic and Scientific development of mine, second in Dump Management and third position in Afforestation. 

Mr Sabyasachi Mishra, Head, Mine, Sukinda Chromite Mine, Mr Nikhil Agarwal, Manager, Environment, Mr B R Dash, Sr, Manager, Mine Planning, SCM,  Mr K C Behera, President and Mr Harihar Barik, General Secretary, SCM Workers’ Union received the awards on behalf of SCM. 

Mr R K Sinha, Controller General, IBM, Chief Guest of the award giving ceremony, Mr  Debidutta Biswal, Member Secretary, Odisha State Pollution Control Board, Mr A B Panigrahi, Controller of Mines, Central Zone, IBM, Nagpur and  Mr R Ganesam, Unit Head, UAIL gave away the awards. 

Total 79 operating mines of Odisha including Iron, Manganese, Limestone, Granite, Chromite, etc . had participated in  it. The prizes were  given on the merit of environmental protection measures, soil conservation in the lease hold area, stakeholders management, sustainability measures taken in the mines. A panel of judges selected by IBM nominated the mine after rigorous assessment. 

Being the first mine in the country to roll out Sustainable Development Framework in January 2016, a concept proposed and promoted by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, for the development of culture of sustainable mining in the country, SCM had set the standards for best practices. It was also honoured with  the prestigious Bala Gulshan Tandon Excellence Award for  overall performance for the year 2015-16 given by Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) in October 2016, the premier mining body of the country and  CII ITC Sustainability Award 2015 for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility.
