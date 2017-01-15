POVS organizing National Seminar on Security Concerns in Odisha 28th January New Delhi

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, New Delhi: Pravasi Odia Vikash Samiti organizing National Seminar on “Security Concerns in Odisha” 28th January 2017, IIMC, JNU Campus, New Delhi





Odisha experiences an intertwined linkage of internal and external security predicaments. The issue areas of the state’s security are manifold. Prominent among these are Maoist conflict, coastal insecurity and infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals. The response to such security crises remains inadequate.





Odisha has been prone to Maoist conflict for decades now and it is one of the major challenges confronting the state. One of the major Maoist groups, operating under the name of Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist), has its presence in 19 out of 30 districts of the state, according to one study undertaken by National Institute of Advanced Studies. The strategic topography of these districts—difficult terrain and dense forests made even further impenetrable by poor transport and communication networks—have provided safe haven for the Maoists, who have used local grievances to consolidate their hold over the neglected areas of the state.

Odisha has a 476.70 kilometre long coastline which is vulnerable to export/import of illegal arms, contraband articles via sea route, unauthorised fishing, and entry of anti-national elements from the neighbouring countries. A compliance audit done by CAG on the state of coastal security scheme and tabled in the Assembly in September 2016 indicates that Odisha has failed to achieve the objective of securing its coastline through establishment of marine police stations and sea patrolling despite receipt of financial assistance from Centre. So far the state has met three per cent of its sea-patrolling target.

Infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into Odisha remains a security trouble over the years. According to state government’s estimate, there are 3,987 infiltrators in Odisha and all of them are from Bangladesh. The highest numbers of 1,649 Bangladeshi infiltrators have been staying in coastal Kendrapara district followed by 1,112 in Jagatsinghpur district. Other districts where such infiltration has occurred include Malkangiri, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nabarangpur and Baragarh.

Keeping this in perspective, the proposed seminar would focus on three sub-themes: a) Maoist conflict, b) Coastal security and c) Bangladeshi infiltration.