BJP president Amit Shah to visit Odisha on Jan 20, Chhattisgarh CM to campaigning in Panchyat Polls
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Bhubaneswar: BJP president Amit Shah to visit Odisha on Jan 20. This was informed by the party’s Odisha In-charge Arun Singh. 

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh will be BJP star campaigner for Panchyat Polls, says Arun Singh. BJP’s Arun Singh informs some other CMs of neighbouring states and parliamentarians to be included in list of star campaigners . Bijoy Mohapatra and DilipRay, who were not in BJP’s first star campaigners list, were included in the second one. BJP has made changes the list of party’s star campaigners twice earlier. 
