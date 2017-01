Chhattisgarh CM, Jharkhand CM, 4 Union ministers BJP's star campaigner list for Odisha Panchyat Polls

Bhubaneswar: Eleven leaders including 2 CM, 2 Union ministers BJP’s star campaigner list for Odisha Panchyat Polls. Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, Union ministers RamKripal Yadav, Vishnudeo Sai in BJP’s star campaigner list .





Odisha prabhari Arun Singh included in BJP’s revised star campaigner list . Rabi Nayak, Mohan Majhi, Himanshu Meher, BJP spokespersons Sajjan Sharma & Golak Mohapatra out of star campaigner list. As many as 11 new poll campaigners have been added to the list. While many leaders of state party who were earlier included for the campaign have been dropped.