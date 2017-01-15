Kalinga Lancers unveils new Jersey for Coal India HIL 2017; announces Moritz Feurste as team captain

Report by Dipankar Piyush, Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Lancers, the Bhubaneswar based hockey team promoted by Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company (OSDPC), a joint effort of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) today unveiled its jersey and mascot for Coal India Hockey India League 2017. The team also announced German player Moritz Feurste as the team captain for current season, which will start from 21January, 2017.





The new uniform will make its in-game debut at the first match of this season that will be played between Kalinga Lancers and Delhi Waveriders on 22 January 2017 at Kalinga Stadium. The Kalinga Lancers team comprises of 20 players, out of which 12players are Indian while 8 are international players. The list of team members include S K Uthappa, Dharamvir Singh, Devindar Walmiki, Dipsan Tirkey, Pardeep Mor, Amit Rohidas, Gurjinder Singh, Anand Lakra, Malak Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Lalit Upadhaya, Abhinav Kumar Pandey (Goal Keeper), Moritz Feurste (Captain), Adam Dixon, Billy Bakker, Tom Craig, Mathew Dawson, Aran Zalewski, , Andrew Charter (Goalkeeper) and Glenn Turner.





Speaking on the occasion, Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh, CMD, IDCO & Chairman, OSDPC, said, “An event like HIL having international standard is first of its kind in the state of Odisha. Kalinga Lancers has become a great source of entertainment amongst youth and it has been witnessed by massive number of audience in the last seasons. We look forward for the much positive response this year too and hope to get maximum crowd to watch the league. The Kalinga Lancers team is nothing short of a champion team. It has the perfect blend and balance to become the Champions of this season.”









Sri Vishal Kumar Dev, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Govt., Sports & Youth Services Department said, “Odisha has been the nursery for hockey and has produced talent at the national and international level. The Hockey India League tournament has inculcated a spirit of enthusiasm among the youth brigade of the state. The Kalinga Lancers has a good combination of youth energy and competitive experience. It would be a real pleasure to watch large number of crowd enjoying the game of their team at Kalinga Stadium.”





Former Australian Mark Hager is the head coach while former Indian captain Padmashree Dilip Tirkey is the chief mentor and advisor of the team. Former Indian goalkeeper and Arjuna Awardee Dr A.B. Subbaiah will accompany the team as team manager. The Kalinga Lancers team will play 5 matches here at Kalinga Stadium from 22January to 5 February 2017.