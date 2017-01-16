Odisha Governor inaugurates Oil & Gas Conservation Awareness Drive Saksham-2017

Bhubaneswar: Inaugural function of Oil & Gas Conservation Awareness Drive - Saksham’17 was conducted at Jaydev bhavan, Bhubaneswar and the function was inaugurated by Governor of Odisha.





Dr.S C Jamir. In his Inaugural address, he has stressed upon the need to conserve petroleum products which not only saves money, but also the Environment. He stressed upon need of conservation of oil and gas as our country is not self dependent in case of petroleum products. So,Oil industries along with PCRA should organize this programme in a bigger way for the noble cause to create awareness among all sectors of people about the importance of Oil and Gas conservation.





Oil Industry observe Oil & Gas Conservation Awareness Drive - Saksham 17 every year. Till last year, it was observed during fortnight but recognizing its importance, the Ministry of Petroleum decided to conduct this drive for a month. These activities are conducted under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt. of India and guidelines of PCRA (petroleum Conservation research association). ,





Shri V K Bhattacharya, Dy.General Manager, Indian Oil Corporation Limited on behalf of Oil Industry, Odisha, elaborated on the activities planned to create awareness about Oil and Gas Conservation in the state. During this one month, Oil Industries, jointly with Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), will conduct training programs for Drivers on better driving habits to save fuel. Workshops will be conducted for house wives on better cooking habits to save LPG. Across the state, Quiz, debate and painting competitions will be organized in schools and colleges to emphasize upon the importance of conservation. Mass awareness programmes will be conducted in Agriculture & Industrial sectors, too.





Other dignitaries who spoke on the occasion were Shri P K Raychaudhury, Director & CRC, PCRA, Shri A Patro, SRM, HPCL , Shri Susmit Das, Retail Head, BPCL. On this occasion, all the people took pledge to conserve Oil & Gas and propagate the message among other people.





Then Honorable Governor of Odisha: Dr.S C Jamir flagged off the walkathon of school children and members of Oil Industry.