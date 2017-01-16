Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
UN Behera takes oath as Chairperson of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission
Monday, January 16, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: UN Behera has been formally appointed as the new Chairman of Orissa Electricity Regulatory Commission. 

Governor Dr. S.C. Jamir administered oath of office and secrecy to Upendra Nath Behera as Chairperson of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission in a function held at Abhishek Hall of Raj Bhavan.

At the beginning Principal Secretary, Department of Energy, Rajesh Verma obtained permission of Governor and read out the order of appointment.
Principal Secretary to Governor C.J. Venugopal and other senior officers were present in oath taking ceremony.
