We are facing energy poverty mainly because of our population and our need for industrialization says Odisha Governor

Report by Sambit Samal, Bhubaneswar: In the mechanized and the fast-moving world of today the consumption of petroleum products has become an important yardstick of a country’s prosperity. Despite the discovery of new sources of unconventional energy, petroleum remains the primary energy source in India, and even more so, all over the world. It calls for careful and disciplined use of petroleum fuel. Petroleum fuel which is made of hydrocarbons also emits harmful gases on combustion.





These emissions have an adverse impact on human life and environment contributing to climate change. Fuel can be saved by employing energy efficient equipments and techniques, better driving and cooking habits, reducing wastage and switching to alternate fuels besides others. Reduced consumption of petroleum products would lead to minimal emission of Green House Gas and less air pollution, said Governor Dr. S.C. Jamir.

Inaugurating month long Oil and Gas Conservation Awareness Drive-2017 at Jayadev Bhavan, Governor Dr. Jamir said, no economy can survive without coal, petroleum, electricity and wood. Industries cannot run until they are fed these precious and quietly depleting resources. It is in demanding times like the present that the world has become aware of how these resources are fast depleting. We must remember that fossil fuels are non-renewable and unsustainable. Already, their production has declined and they are moving towards exhaustion. Although fossil fuels are being generated continuously and even if we discover a few more reserves, the ever increasing consumption will more than cancel out the output. Mother Nature can definitely not enhance her production capacity to meet our ever-increasing need of industrial era.

We are facing energy poverty mainly because of our population and our need for industrialization. We do not have enough oil and gas reserves to carry our growth plans. Therefore, energy security has been the mostly discussed topic for a while. It is here that focus on new alternative sources of energy is required. Nuclear energy seems to be one option. Other renewable sources such as solar and wind are other viable options. The current system that uses oil and gas should be made more efficient so that we have more transition time to other sources, Governor added.

Governor called upon to spread the message of conservation of oil and gas to as many people as possible. It should be passed on as a social responsibility. Through various schemes and campaigns school children and the youth must be involved in the procedure. Awareness Campaigns should be conducted at regular intervals.

DGM, OIC V.K. Bhatacharya, Director & CRC-PCRA P.K. Raychoudhury, Retail Head, BPC Susmit Das, Regional Manager HPC A. Patro among others spoke on the occasion. Governor signed on oil conservation pledge flex and flagged off walkathon by school children.