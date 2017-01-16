L V Prasad Eye Institute at Bhubaneswar Celebrates 11th Anniversary as a Pioneering Eyecare Tertiary in Odisha

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Bhubaneswar celebrated its eleventh anniversary today. On this occasion, recognizing a donor’s commitment to the eradication of avoidable blindness and the establishment of centres of excellence, the campus has been renamed - Shri Mithu Tulsi Chanrai Campus.





The NABH accredited Institute offers comprehensive patient care, clinical research, sight enhancement and rehabilitation, community eye health and education. Shri Subroto Bagchi, Chairman – Skill Development Council, Government of Odisha and Shri Jagdish M Chanrai, Mission for Vision, graced the occasion.





The achievements of the pioneering eyecare tertiary centre in Odisha, at a glance -





Speaking on the occasion Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Founder-Chair, L V Prasad Eye Institute said, "Our Institute is founded on the principles of reconciling Excellence with Equity - same high quality care to all. This was put in practice for the past decade on this campus. We are grateful to many individuals and organizations who helped us in this effort. Today we are delighted that the generosity of Shri Jagdish Chanrai is going to help us to take this campus to a higher level that will touch the lives of more people. We are pleased that this campus will be now named “Shri Mithu Tulsi Chanrai Campus” after Shri Chanrai's father. "

Dr Taraprasad Das, Vice Chair, L V Prasad Eye Institute said, “We have made a giant leap in our community eye care services in 2016. We expanded our eye care services beyond the tertiary Centre at Bhubaneswar with three Secondary Centres at Rajgangpur, Rayagada and Berhampur becoming fully functional. We saw 18,146 patients and operated upon 1007 in these Secondary Centres. We also conducted screening programs for more than 10,000 tribal school children of Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS). The relentless support from our donors will enable us accomplish more in the coming years.”





Dr Sujata Das, Director, L V Prasad Eye Institute said Bhubaneswar Campus has been a referral Centre for Odisha and adjoining states. We are actively engaged in eye care education and skill-development programs like ophthalmology residency, comprehensive and sub-speciality fellowship. Starting from clinical research, we have expanded our research activities to basic research. With the addition of ‘‘Allahadini Mishra Zebra-fish Research Facility” it will grow further. We have performed more than 1500 corneal transplantations in these years. We strive to be Centre of Excellence in the coming years.”





The Centre’s goals for 2017 -

Mr Jagdish M Chanrai, after whose father the LVPEI Bhubaneswar is named, strongly believes that if you want to make a difference, you have to believe in what you are doing and forge partnerships with fellow entrepreneurs, philanthropists, doctors, NGOs and governments. In line with his principle of “Caring Capitalism”, he believes that it is a company’s obligation to give a substantial portion of generated wealth to the communities in which it does business. In his words, “Mission for Vision (MFV) believes in giving the gift of vision to every human being regardless of nationality, status or religion.





The culture that MFV encourages at the hospitals with which it partners is also critical to its success. Restoring sight to those who are needlessly visually impaired not only improves their quality of life, but also helps them lift themselves and their families out of poverty.” Today, MFV partners with 23 hospitals in 16 states of India, annually reaching out to over 500,000 people from the most vulnerable communities among whom over 180,000 free surgeries are carried out. Mr Chanrai also runs Tulsi Chanrai Foundation in Nigeria, a leading developmental organisation that promotes safe drinking water and health care to vulnerable communities and other social initiatives.





LVPEI, from the very beginning, set forth as its core values the “Three E’s”, namely, Equity, Efficiency and Excellence. Equity translates as treating all patients (paying for services or not, rich or poor) with the same high-quality, no-compromise care. Efficiency translates into using the best available tools and technology, translating results of research into clinical practice, and evolving or changing policy as needed. Excellence is an ever-ascending goal that LVPEI attempts to achieve.





The LVPEI pyramidal model of eye care network currently includes a Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, 3 tertiary centres in Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, 16 secondary and 144 Vision Centres that cover the remotest rural areas in the four states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka.