Odisha Vigilance registered cases against 17 including Pradhan Gas Agency, Soumendra Pradhan moves HC for anticipatory bail
Monday, January 16, 2017
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance has registered cases against five defaulters including Soumendra Pradhan the brother of Union PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over allegations of theft and adulteration.

State Vigilance booking Soumendra Pradhan on charges of irregularities and adulteration of cooking gas services.  Soumendra Pradhan moved the High Court for an anticipatory bail.

Soumendra applied for the bail apprehending arrest by vigilance sleuths in connection with the case. As per sources he has been booked under violation of provisions of Essential Commodities Act for misplacing as many as 40 cooking LPG gas cylinders through his Angul Talcher based Pradhan Gas Agency.

Earlier today the vigilance had revealed that Soumendra had sold the aforesaid 40 cylinders to one named Debraj Panda of Talcher without any documentation and the same had been issued in the name of different consumers of the agency by means of fake documents.
The probing sleuths had carried out surprise raids across multiple filing stations of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders on December 31 and January 14.

During the course of raids case wise seizure of samples of petrol, diesel, gas tanks were done in the presence of managers of filling stations for examining the extent of adulteration, Vigilance DG RP Sharma said during a press briefing.

Many filling stations also did not have valid explosive license so the Chief Comptroller of Explosive has also being asked to initiate legal proceedings against the defaulting stations.

Further, the collectors and district magistrates are also being ordered to initiate actions against the agencies under violation of provisions of Essential Commodities Act.
