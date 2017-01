IAS Rajesh Verma appointed as Principal Secretary to Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: 1987 batch IAS officer Rajesh Verma posted as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in place of UN Behera who took oath as OERC chairman.





Prior to his new assignment, Verma was the Principal Secretary, Energy. 1995 batch IAS officer and CMD, GRIDCO & #OPTCL, Hemant Sharma given additional charge of Energy .